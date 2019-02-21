Progress Report Of Dabangg 3, Starring Salman Khan And Sonakshi Sinha

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha in Dabangg 2 (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Folks, we have an update on the much-awaited film Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha. The actors are expected to start shooting for the film from April in Madhya Pradesh, reports Mumbai Mirror. "We start shooting in the first week of April in Maheshwar and later move to Wai and Mumbai," Arbaaz Khan, the producer of the film said. Arbaaz, who is Salman's brother, also played a pivotal role in the first two Dabangg films, in addition to directing Dabangg 2. Dabangg 3 will be directed by Prabhu Deva. As per the Mumbai Mirror report, team Dabangg 3 will shoot for the film completely over a period of four months, starting this April.

"The team has also conducted a recce in Jaipur recently where a song was being planned but a final call on that sequence is yet to be taken," a source told Mumbai Mirror. Prabhu Deva is currently in London with the cast and crew of Street Dancer 3, starring Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. "Once he returns to India in mid-March, the Dabangg 3 team will begin prepping for the shoot," the source added.

Salman Khan and Prabhu Deva have earlier collaborated on Wanted. He has also directed the cop drama Rowdy Rathore, headlined by Akshay Kumar.

In the Dabangg series, Salman Khan plays the role of a cop named Chulbul Pandey while Sonakshi features in the role of Rajjo, his wife. The first film of the series released in 2010 and marked Sonakshi's debut in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is currently busy with the work-in-progress film Bharat, which co-stars him with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. Bharat is being directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.