Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 4: At Rs 91 Crore, Salman Khan's Film Braces For Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 has raked in a score of over Rs 91 crore at the box office in four days, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh, who added that the film's numbers dipped on Monday with a collection of Rs 10 crore in ticket windows. However, Dabangg 3 may improve its numbers on Christmas evening and Christmas holiday. Here's what Mr Adarsh posted on Instagram: "Dabangg 3 collects in double digits on Day 4... Not performing at optimum levels... Needs to recover lost ground today [evening onwards] + tomorrow [Christmas]... Fri 24.50 cr, Sat 24.75 cr, Sun 31.90 cr, Mon 10.70 cr. Total: Rs 91.85 cr. India biz. Note: All versions."

Taran Adarsh also pointed out that Dabangg 3 will be joined by the multi-starred Good Newwz on December 27. Describing good Newwz as "a big opponent" for Dabangg 3, Taran Adarsh added that it has the potential to "make a dent" in Dabangg 3's performance in theatres: "Dabangg 3 also needs to sustain *after Week 1*, since it faces a new, big opponent [Good Newwz], which is expected to make a dent in its screens, shows and most importantly, market share... New Year holidays ahead should prove advantageous."

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good Newwz stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in a comedy of errors.

Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan Films, Dabangg 3 opened to receive mixed responses from critics on Friday. In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Dabangg 3 provides fans of the franchise exactly what they are looking for - the lovable crime-buster who does not shy away from bending the rules when faced with situations and people that are tricky and spell trouble."