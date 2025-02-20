All <i>Daaku Maharaj</i> Controversies, From Urvashi Rautela's Deleted Scenes To <i>Dabidi Dibidi</i> Row

Daaku Maharaj, featuring Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna, has been at the centre of controversy ever since the film premiered on January 12. From the backlash over the song Dabidi Dibidi, to Urvashi's blunt responses during the promotions, let's take a look at all the reasons that kept Daaku Maharaj in the headlines.

Dabidi Dibidi Song Row

The song Dabidi Dibidi, sung by Vagdevi, has been making a lot of noise but for all the wrong reasons. Social media users have expressed their disdain, claiming that the steps are “obscene”, “vulgar”, and “downright cringe”.

The age gap between Nandamuri Balakrishna, 64, and Urvashi Rautela, 30, also earned a considerable amount of flak from the masses.

Dabidi Dibidi also featured some of Nandamuri's Balakrishna's iconic dialogues. However, fans slammed the Dabidi Dibidi song for its choreography, handled by Shekhar Master.

Later, Urvashi Rautela talked about the negative response in an interaction with The Hollywood Reporter India. She said that it was “hard to assess why people are talking about the choreography in this way.”

Urvashi Rautela Trolled

During one of the promotional events of Daaku Maharaj, Urvashi Rautela's tone-deaf remarks were made the Internet tear her apart. Rautela was trolled for her insensitive remarks on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident.

Instead of speaking about the attack on Saif Ali Khan, Rautela raved about the film's Rs 105-crore box office collection and flaunted her expensive jewellery.

Urvashi Rautela, in a conversation with news agency ANI, said, “It is very unfortunate. Now, Daaku Maharaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident to wear it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate."

Amid the public outrage, Urvashi issued an apology note for her comment, only to spark a fresh set of criticism for deleting the post shortly after.

People slammed her, asking whether the apology was a “joke”. A few also called it a “publicity stunt”, pointing out that she was "just trying to stay relevant".

Netflix Deletes Urvashi Rautela's Scenes

Netflix also reportedly deleted scenes featuring Urvashi Rautela from Daaku Maharaj ahead of its OTT release on February 21. Netflix released the film's poster without Urvashi on it, sending the Internet into a frenzy trying to decode why Urvashi Rautela was taken off the poster of Daaku Maharaj.

After the omission led to an uproar among fans, the streaming giant made amends by releasing individual character slides of Daaku Maharaj. Interestingly, Urvashi's photo appeared twice in the carousel.

Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaj also has Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Shine Tom Chacko, Sachin Khedekar and Pradeep Rawat in key roles.