Saif Ali Khan Attack: Urvashi Rautela Shares, Then Deletes, Apology Post For Her "Insensitive" Remark. The Internet: "Is This A Joke?"

Urvashi Rautela recently found herself at the centre of controversy after making insensitive remarks regarding the attack on Saif Ali Khan. The actor shared an apology post on social media, only to delete it shortly after.

The Internet wasted no time in reacting, with users calling out her actions. One user wrote, "Apologising and deleting? Is this a joke or a publicity stunt?" Another one on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "It seems like she's just trying to stay relevant. This doesn't feel like an apology."

"She apologised, then deleted it? That just makes everything worse," a comment read. While a fan wrote, "Why apologise if you're just going to take it down? Looks like she's not even taking her own apology seriously," another post read, "This is just embarrassing."

ICYDK: In an interview with ANI, Urvashi was asked about the stabbing incident at Saif's Mumbai residence. While she voiced her concern for the actor, her comment about her jewellery drew ire.

"It is very unfortunate. Now Daaku Maharaaj has crossed Rs 105 crore at the box office, and my mother gifted me this diamond-studded Rolex, while my father gifted me this mini watch on my finger, but we don't feel confident wearing it outside openly. There is this insecurity that anybody can attack us. Whatever happened was very unfortunate," she said.

Soon after, the actress shared an apology letter on Instagram (which is now deleted). Her statement read, "Dear Saif Ali Khan sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing. I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through."

"Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength," she added.

The actress concluded, "If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritize compassion and understanding in the future."

The incident that led to the controversy occurred on Thursday morning when Saif was stabbed by an intruder who reportedly broke into his house. The actor sustained multiple injuries, including one near his spine and another on his neck. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment and underwent several surgeries.

Saif's team shared a statement and mentioned that he is now out of danger and recovering. As of Saturday, the Mumbai police had not yet detained any suspects in connection with the attack.

