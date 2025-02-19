<i>Daaku Maharaj</i>: Netflix Deletes All Scenes Of Urvashi Rautela From Nandamuri Balakrishna's Film

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix has reportedly deleted all of Urvashi Rautela's scenes from the film Daaku Maharaaj.

According to a source close to the development, the popular streaming platform removed her scenes from the film just before its streaming release. This sudden decision has caused an uproar among fans and well-wishers of the actress, who are expressing their dissatisfaction with the move. Recently, Netflix revealed that the Telugu-language action-drama Daaku Maharaaj, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, will be available for streaming on its platform starting February 21.

However, the announcement poster for the streaming release raised eyebrows online. While the poster prominently features actors like Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, and Shraddha Srinath, it noticeably excludes Urvashi, despite her significant role in the movie and her active promotion of it. This omission quickly sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans expressing confusion and humorously questioning why the lead actress was left out of the official poster.

To make amends, the streaming giant later shared individual character slides, where Urvashi Rautela's photo was featured twice, seemingly to rectify the earlier oversight.

Daaku Maharaaj, directed by Bobby Kolli, also stars Rishi, Chandini Chowdary, Pradeep Rawat, Sachin Khedekar, Shine Tom Chacko, Viswant Duddumpudi, Aadukalam Naren, and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

The film made its global debut on January 12, 2025, coinciding with Sankranti. Interestingly, the Sanam Re actress played a significant role in promoting Daaku Maharaaj, frequently highlighting the film's impressive earnings of Rs 105 crore. However, her involvement in the film's promotional activities took a controversial turn when she made headlines for commenting on Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident. In her remarks, she mentioned her luxury gifts, which led to widespread backlash and criticism from the public.

While condemning the attack, Urvashi also showcased her diamond-studded watch, a move that many perceived as tone-deaf given the seriousness of the situation.

