Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded: Salman Khan And Tamannaah Set The Stage On Fire

Dubai witnessed an unforgettable night as Salman Khan performed at Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded on Saturday. The superstar was joined by an array of Bollywood stars, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill and Maniesh Paul. Adding to the excitement, Tamannaah Bhatia shared a picture from the event that captured her on-stage moment with Salman Khan. In the photo, Salman is dressed in an all-black formal outfit, exuding his signature charm, while Tamannaah dazzles in a sparkling blue ensemble. Check out Tamannaah's post below:

Before the event, Sonakshi Sinha gave fans a sneak peek of her glamorous look by sharing a picture on her Instagram Stories. With her hair styled to perfection and flawless makeup, she looked absolutely stunning. “Almost go time!!!! #dabanggtourreloaded2024,” read the side note.

Disha Patani turned heads with her dazzling look in a sparkly silver two-piece set, as seen in a video she shared on social media.

Wait, there is more. Jacqueline Fernandez shared an adorable selfie with Aastha Gill from Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded. In the picture, both stars are all smiles, radiating post-performance energy. While posting the image, Jacqueline tagged Aastha and added a sweet compliment, saying, “She killed it tonight.”

On Saturday, a video of Salman Khan rehearsing for Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded surfaced online. In the clip, the superstar can be seen on stage with a group of dancers, effortlessly grooving to the iconic track O O Jaane Jaana from his 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, Salman exudes energy and charm during the practice session. A fan page shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the text, “#SalmanKhan Dance Rehearses For Dabbang Concert On ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana' Song , Bhaijaan Energy level.” Click here to read in detail.

On the acting front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar opposite Rashmika Mandanna.