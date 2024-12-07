Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded: Only Salman Khan Can Perform Like This Even During A Rehearsal

Salman Khan is all set for his performance at Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded in Dubai today. Ahead of the event, a video has surfaced online showing the superstar rehearsing for the show. In the clip, Salman can be seen on stage with a group of dancers. Sporting a casual yet stylish look, the star is seen dancing to the iconic track O O Jaane Jaana from his 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. A fan page shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) with the text, “#SalmanKhan Dance Rehearses For Dabbang Concert On ‘Oh Oh Jane Jaana' Song , Bhaijaan Energy level.”

#SalmanKhan Dance Rehearses For Dabbang Concert On " Oh Oh Jane Jaana " Song , Bhaijaan Energy level ???????????? pic.twitter.com/cON9z8X9iH — Filmy_Duniya (@FMovie82325) December 7, 2024

In October, Salman Khan announced his upcoming performance at Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded. This four-hour event is set to feature an exciting mix of dance, music and comedy. Alongside Salman Khan, the lineup includes Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill and Maniesh Paul, all ready to entertain the audience with their performances. “DUBAI, get ready for DA-BANGG THE TOUR—RELOADED on 7th December 2024,” read Salman's caption.

The organizers of Da-Bangg The Tour - Reloaded also dropped a post on Instagram. In the clip, fans can hear Salman Khan's voiceover in the background as he says, “Swagat toh karo humara” (Please welcome us). This is followed by a line from his famous song Hud Hud Dabangg, sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Wajid Ali.

“It's Happening, Dubai! Salman Khan and an all-star lineup featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Tamannaah Bhatia, Disha Patani, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Aastha Gill, and Maniesh Paul are bringing the heat to Dubai Harbour this December 7 with Da-Bangg Reloaded! This isn't just a concert—it's a Bollywood celebration that will light up the stage like never before!” read the side note.

On the acting front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar with Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will be released on Eid 2025.