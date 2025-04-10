<i>D56</i>: Dhanush Announces New Project With <i>Karnan</i> Director Mari Selvaraj. See First Poster

Four years after their acclaimed collaboration on Karnan, director Mari Selvaraj and actor Dhanush are set to reunite for an exciting new project.

Currently known by the working title D56, Ishari Ganesh's Vels Films International will produce the upcoming film.

Mari Selvaraj chose the fourth anniversary of Karnan to announce this highly anticipated reunion.

In his announcement, he shared: "Feeling overwhelmed as we celebrate four years of a journey shaped by Karnan's sword! Grateful to everyone who has supported and cherished Karnan over the years. I'm thrilled to share that my next film will once again be with my dearest @dhanushkraja sir! This story has been brewing in my mind for a while, and I'm truly excited to team up with him again. It's also my first project with @ishariKganesh sir, and I couldn't be happier. This is sure to be a thrilling ride! Here, roots begin a great war (sic)."

The celebrated duo first collaborated in 2021. While details about the new project remain scarce, the production team has unveiled an intriguing promotional poster.

The striking initial poster features a sword reminiscent of the one from Karnan, with a distinctive human skull forming the handle. The tagline "Roots begin a Great War" hints at the film's thematic direction.

In addition to this newly announced collaboration, Dhanush is preparing for the release of Idly Kadai, a film he both directed and stars in.

The cast of Idly Kadai includes Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Shalini Pandey, Prakash Raj and Rajkiran in prominent roles. The film is a joint production between Wunderbar Films and Dawn Pictures, with Red Giant Movies handling distribution.