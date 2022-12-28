Custody: Naga Chaitanya's Film To Release Next Year On This Date

Custody poster. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya's next film Custody, which will introduce him as an action hero, has got the release date. After sharing the poster of the film on the actor's birthday, the makers announced the release date of the film. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the movie is slated to hit the theatres next year on May 12. The Twitter handle of the production house of the film Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared a new poster and wrote, "It's (lock emoticon) #Custody in theatres on May 12, 2023. #CustodyOnMay12." Check out the post below:

Custody also stars Krithi Shetty, Arvind Swamy, Priyamani and Sarath Kumar in pivotal roles. The movie will release in two regional languages, Tamil and Telugu. Also, it marks the collab of veteran music composer Ilayaraja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja. They will compose the music for the film.

On November 23, 2022, Naga Chaitanya unveiled his look from the movie on his Instagram handle. He shared the poster of the movie and captioned it as "#nc22 #custody." The text on the poster read, "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." Soon after he shared the post, Tabu dropped clapping hand emoticons, while Mona Singh (Laal Singh Chaddha co-star) dropped heart emoticons and wrote, "happy birthday."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The movie, which marked his Bollywood debut, was not well received by the audience. He was also seen in Thank You, co-starring Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair and Avika Gor.