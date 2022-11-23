Custody First Look Is Naga Chaitanya's Birthday Treat For Fans

Naga Chaitanya in Custody. (courtesy: chayakkineni)

Naga Chaitanya shared the first look from his next project Custody on the occasion of his 36th birthday on Wednesday. In the poster, the actor can be seen dressed in a cop's uniform as he intensely looks at the camera. Sharing the post he simply wrote on Instagram: "#nc22 #custody." Thanking the makers, Naga Chaitanya wrote on Twitter: "Thank you Venkat Prabhu and the entire team for this first look, really enjoyed working on this one and the journey so far ! And for all the lovely wishes...Cheers." In the comments section, Tabu dropped clap emojis. Naga Chaitanya'sLaal Singh Chaddha co-star Mona Singh commented "Happy birthday" On the post.

Check out Naga Chaitanya's post here:

Thanking the makers, the actor tweeted this.

On his birthday eve, Naga Chaitanya teased his fans with this picture and he wrote: "Bringing you the pre-look poster of my next #NC22. Really excited about this one."

Custody has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film will release in Tamil as well as Telugu. Besides Naga Chaitanya, the film also stars Keerthy Suresh. The film marks Naga Chaitanya's debut in Tamil cinema. The film has been produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi and it has been presented by Pavan Kumar.

Earlier this year, Naga Chaitanya made his debut in the Hindi film industry with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Forrest Gump. Naga Chaitanya featured in the film alongside Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.