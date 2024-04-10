Crew Box Office Collection Day 12: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor And Kriti Sanons Film Is At 62 Crore (And Counting)

Kriti Sanon shared this image. (courtesy: kritisanon)

Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, has earned ₹2.15 crore on day 12, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the heist-comedy has collected ₹62.15 crore at the ticket counters. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew tells the story of three air hostesses who have been unpaid for over 6 months. Their lives take an exciting turn when they start smuggling gold to another country. However, soon there comes another twist that leaves them entangled in chaos. Released on March 29, Crew has been collectively backed by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Digvijay Purohit under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Anil Kapoor Films & Communication Network. The soundtrack of the film has also received praise from fans.

On Monday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh uploaded a note on X (formerly Twitter) to post about the second-weekend box office report of Crew. He wrote, “#Crew shows its stamina in Weekend 2, packs a healthy total… Biz on [second] Fri benefitted due to #Buy1Get1 free ticket incentive, but the growth on Sat - Sun was meritorious, with urban centres driving its biz.”

Mentioning the figures, Taran Adarsh added, “[Week 2] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 5.40 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 62.49 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

In an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Crew 2 out of 5 stars and said, “Crew is director Rajesh A. Krishnan's first theatrical release. He debuted on a streaming platform in 2020 with the lively Lootcase. The two films, poles apart in terms of scale and ambition, are bound by their absurdist overtones and an empathy with victims of an economic system in which the rich get richer and the poor survive on unrealised aspirations.”

“The three principal characters of Crew are, however, not the kind who are given to playing victims. The men in their lives are nice blokes. Geeta's husband (Kapil Sharma in a special appearance) stands by her through thick and thin. Jasmine's grandpa is both pal and protector. And the guy who flits in and out of Divya's life - Jaiveer - can charm the birds from the trees without lifting a finger,” Saibal Chatterjee added.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma also play significant roles in Crew.