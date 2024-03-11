Crazy Viral: Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Dance Their Hearts Out At Sufi Night

Surbhi Chandna shared this image. (courtesy: officialsurbhic)

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma recently exchanged wedding vows at a lavish traditional wedding in Jaipur. Days after their wedding, the couple shared a video featuring glimpses from Sufi Night. The event took place a day before the wedding and was attended by Surbhi Chandna's Ishqbaaz co-stars including Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Neha Laxmi, Mreenal Deshraj and Kunal Jaisingh among others. In the video, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma can be seen dancing their hearts out. They twinned in black outfits. While Surbhi Chandna wore a three-piece sequin co-ord set, Karan Sharma sported a black bandhgala and salwaar.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Surbhi Chandna wrote, "Appreciation Post For The Husband. The Sufi night was just not any Ordinary Night. The Husband had a special segment planned for our lovely guests and we all had the privilege of dancing on Karan's tunes when Sir took over the DJ Console and had all of us in splits with his clap-worthy playlist.

On Friday, the couple returned from Jaipur, where the wedding took place. The couple greeted the paparazzi at Mumbai airport. This marks Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's first public appearance after their wedding. Surbhi wore a bright yellow coloured suit featuring white detailing. She also sported chooda, mangalsutra and her wedding ring. Karan, on the other hand, opted for a white kurta teamed with blue denim jeans. The couple held hands while posing for the photos.

For the unversed, Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma got married on March 1. For the wedding, the bride wore a teal lehenga adorned with delicate baby pink embellishments, complemented by a custom-cut choli featuring intricate tassel detailing. Her bridal ensemble was beautifully accentuated by a baby pink dupatta with a long trail, while her minimal makeup and open tresses added a touch of effortless charm. She completed her look with statement jewellery, including a choker and maangtika, along with a white chooda. Meanwhile, Karan Sharma looked dashing in a silver sherwani paired with matching pyjamas, angrakha, and doshala, topped off with a white turban.