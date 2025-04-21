Rana Daggubati Becomes First Indian Star To Be Invited To WWE WrestleMania

Rana Daggubati, a lifelong WWE fan, was spotted soaking in all the action at WWE WrestleMania 41. The intense game night was streamed on Netflix.

The actor scripted history by becoming the first Indian celebrity to be invited to witness the mega showdown live at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Rana Daggubati, who will soon be seen in the second season of the Netflix show Rana Naidu, spoke about the thrilling experience. He also added how this crossover moment highlights Netflix's commitment to bringing powerhouse entertainment to fans in India.

Speaking from Las Vegas, Rana Daggubati said, "Being at WrestleMania 41 is a surreal experience—WWE has been a part of all our childhoods. Now, to witness it live and to be able to represent India on a global stage, especially with both WWE and Rana Naidu streaming on Netflix, feels like a full-circle moment.”

A picture of Rana Daggubati soaking in all the action from the front row has also surfaced online.

In a snap, Rana Daggubati looks effortlessly dapper in a classic white tee layered with a black shirt. And, can we take a moment for that rugged beard avatar? Total power move. Rana truly brought the style, the swag and undeniable star power to WrestleMania.

For the unversed, WWE WrestleMania is the biggest and most exciting wrestling event of the year. It is like the Super Bowl of WWE, where all the top wrestlers come together for one huge night of action, drama and unforgettable moments.

The 41st annual WrestleMania went down as a two-night spectacle on April 19 and 20 – and as expected, it delivered some seriously big moments. One of the biggest headlines from the weekend? John Cena is officially back on top.

In a major shocker (and crowd-popping moment), John Cena took down Cody Rhodes to win SmackDown's Undisputed WWE Championship. With that win, John Cena now holds a record-breaking 17 WWE world titles, officially surpassing Ric Flair's long-​standing record.

Coming back to Rana Daggubati, the actor was last seen in Vettaiyan. The film follows the intense story of Athiyan, a senior cop who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter while investigating a teacher's murder.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also features Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. The movie hit theatres on October 10 last year and is now streaming on Prime Video.