Rana Daggubati Reveals Why He Agreed To Endorse Betting App, Says It Was "Legal Gaming Platform"

Rana Daggubati's representatives issued a clarification on Thursday addressing allegations that he had promoted illegal betting applications. The statement stated that his endorsement activities were conducted in "full compliance with the law."

According to the statement released by the actor's team, Rana had contracted with a company to serve as a brand ambassador for skill-based gaming platforms, an agreement that concluded in 2017. They stressed that his promotional work was exclusively for regions where such gaming activities were legally sanctioned.

The statement elaborated that the star's legal team conducts thorough reviews of all potential partnerships before any agreements are finalised. After careful legal examination, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring all activities remained within legal parameters.

The clarification also addressed potential misconceptions, reiterating that Rana's endorsement pertained to legal skill-based gaming platforms.

The statement read, "This is to clarify that Rana Daggubati entered into a contract with a company to act as a brand ambassador for skill-based games, which expired in 2017. His endorsement was strictly limited to regions where online skill-based games were legally permitted. Rana Daggubati's legal team thoroughly reviews all partnerships before any agreements are made. After a careful legal review, he agreed to endorse the platform, ensuring full compliance with the law."

"This press note is being issued to address any misconceptions and to confirm that Rana Daggubati's endorsement of a legal and skill-based gaming platform was fully compliant with the law. It is essential to highlight these online games, have been recognized by the Supreme Court of India as distinct from gambling. The Court has ruled that these games are based on skill, not chance, and are therefore legally allowed," it added.

This statement follows action by Telangana police, who registered an FIR against 25 celebrities and social media influencers, including notable figures such as Prakash Raj, Vijay Deverakonda and Manchu Lakshmi.

The complaint alleges these individuals promoted illegal betting and gambling applications through their social media platforms.

The police report was filed at Hyderabad's Miyapur Police Station following a complaint from businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.