Motorhead Guitarist Phil Campbell Dies At 64

Musician Phil Campbell, the Motorhead guitarist and backing vocalist, died on Friday at the age of 64.

The musician's sons and bandmates announced that he "passed away peacefully" on Friday night in intensive care, following a "long and courageous battle" after a major operation. The nature of the operation was unclear.

The Welsh Rock Band 'Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons' took to their Instagram handle to share the news of Phil Campbell's demise.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation," the family wrote on their band Phil Cambell & the Bastard Sons' Instagram.

The post further read, "Phil was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a proud and loving grandfather, known affectionately as "Bampi." He was deeply loved by all who knew him and will be missed immensely. His legacy, music and the memories he created with so many will live on forever. We kindly ask that our family's privacy is respected during this incredibly difficult time."

According to Deadline, Phil Cambell was born May 7, 1961, in Pontypridd, Wales. Campbell began playing guitar as a child, joining the cabaret band Contrast as a teen. He also launched the heavy metal band Persian Risk in 1979.

Following Brian Robertson's exit from Motorhead in 1984, Campbell auditioned for the open spot and was recruited along with fellow guitarist Michael 'Wurzel' Burston.

Campbell performed with Motorhead until they disbanded in 2015, following founding member and lead vocalist Lemmy Kilmister's death at age 70, reported Deadline.

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