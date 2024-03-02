Crazy Viral: Jr NTR In A Pic With Prashanth Neel And Rishab Shetty

Jr NTR shared this image. (courtesy: jrntr)

On Friday, fans were treated to a rare sight as Telugu superstar Jr NTR crossed paths with Kannada luminaries Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru. Jr NTR, spotted at Hyderabad airport earlier that day, jetted off to Bengaluru reportedly for a private engagement. Jr NTR shared a series of images with Prashanth Neel and Rishab Shetty.

The trio, along with producer Vijay Kirgandur of Hombale Films, were joined by their respective spouses Lakshmi Pranathi, Pragathi Shetty, and Likitha Neel. The RRR actor sported a light blue shirt paired with black pants. While Prashanth Neel was seen in a casual look comprising a beige T-shirt, black track pants, and slippers, Rishab Shetty looked uber cool in a blue and white checkered shirt teamed with black cargos. The caption read, "bangalorediaries."

On the work front, Jr NTR will be seen in Koratala Siva's adrenaline-pumping action flick, Devara. Reuniting with the director after their successful collaboration in Janatha Garage (2016), Jr NTR will share the screen with debutante Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Shine Tom Chacko among others. Anirudh Ravichander will compose the film's music.

Excitement peaked with the announcement of Jr. NTR's collaboration with Prashanth Neel for NTR31. However, this project will only kick off post-Neel's current commitments, including the highly-anticipated sequel to his blockbuster Salaar, starring Prabhas. Meanwhile, Rishab Shetty, last seen in the 2022 fantasy-action Kantara, is currently immersed in the prequel, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1.