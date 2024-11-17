Watch: Amid Big Feud, Old Video Shows Dhanush Revealing "Friend" Nayanthara Did A Song In <i>Ethir Neechal</i> For "Free"

The ongoing feud between Dhanush and Nayanthara is all over the headlines. Dhanush filed a copyright infringement case against the makers of Nayanthara's upcoming docuseries Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale. This followed the inclusion of a 3-second BTS clip from Nayanthara's film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the trailer of the documentary. Dhanush, who produced Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, has demanded ₹10 crore for his copyright claim. Now, in an old interview making rounds on the internet, Dhanush is seen referring to Nayanthara as a "friend" and recalling how she had agreed to do a song for his film Ethir Neechal for free.

Check it out:

#Nayanthara didn't even take money for dancing in the movie #Dhanush production Ethir Neechal. Even she can demand atleast 2-3 crores for that song #Dhanush #Amaran pic.twitter.com/RTVNMZ19m9 — VRsamy (@Veerasamy100) November 16, 2024

Released in 2013 and produced by Dhanush, Ethir Neechal starred Priya Anand and Nandita Swetha. The movie featured the catchy track Local Boys, with Nayanthara making a special appearance in the music video alongside Sivakarthikeyan and Dhanush.

Coming back to the controversy, after Dhanush filed the copyright infringement case, Nayanthara responded by sharing an open letter addressed to him on her Instagram account.

An excerpt from Nayanthara's letter read, “What's even more shocking is your legal notice after the release of the trailer of the Netflix Documentary. We were startled to read those lines wherein you questioned the usage of some videos (just 3 seconds) which were shot in our personal devices and that too BTS visuals that are already very much publicly present on social media and claimed a sum of Rs.10 crores as damages for the mere 3 seconds. This is an all time low from you and speaks so much about your character. I wish you were half the person you portray to be on stage in audio launches in front of your innocent fans but clearly you do not practice what you preach, at least not for me and my partner.” Click here to read all about it.

Nayanthara's husband, director Vignesh Shivan, also reacted to the controversy in his own way. He sarcastically called out Dhanush and posted a motivational video of the actor, in which Dhanush can be seen encouraging others to spread love and positivity. Full story here.

Based on the life of Nayanthara, Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale will be released on November 18.