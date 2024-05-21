Crazy Viral: Allu Arjun Enjoys A Meal At A Roadside Dhaba With Wife Sneha

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Dynamo_tweetz)

Superstar Allu Arjun, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Pusha: The Fire, was recently spotted enjoying a meal with his wife Sneha Reddy at a roadside dhaba. In the picture that has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), the couple can be seen eating, clearly unaware they're being clicked. In the picture clicked by a fan, Allu Arjun can be seen talking on his phone while Sneha can be seen reaching for something. Sharing it, one fan wrote on X, “@alluarjun anna & sneha garu. Spotted at road side dhaba. Simplicity. Man.”

The first teaser of Pushpa: The Fire was released on Allu Arjun's birthday. The teaser was also shared by the birthday boy along with a message that read, "I thank every one of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you." The teaser featured the Jaathara sequence from the film, which is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses in Telangana. Take a look:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits.