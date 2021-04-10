COVID-Positive Alia Bhatt Sums Up Current Mood With These Four Words

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Alia's Instafam wished her a speedy recovery

The actress shared a set of selfies on social media

"Dreamers never wake up," wrote Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who recently contracted the virus, has been quarantined at home and she often shares her thoughts and bedtime selfies on her Instagram profile. On Saturday, the actress shared a set of sun-kissed selfies. Alia Bhatt captioned the post: "Dreamers never wake up." The comments section of her post was filled with wishes from her Instafam, most of which were wishing the actress a speedy recovery. "Hope the road to recovery...is well on its way. Get well soon," read Saba Ali Khan's comment. Alia's Instafam also flooded the comments with get well soon messages.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post here:

A few days ago, the actress shared a picture from her life in quarantine and she wrote: "One day at a time."

A few days ago, the 28-year-old actress announced in her Instagram story that she has tested COVID-positive. "Hello all, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care," she wrote.

Last month, Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for COVID-19. Alia Bhatt has a busy schedule this year, with several film releases lined up. Her upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra, co-starring boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and SS Rajamouli's RRR with Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn. She will also be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi, which has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is her first project with the filmmaker. She recently launched her production house.