Jelly Roll And Wife Bunnie Xo Split; Singer Files For Divorce: Report

Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from his wife Bunnie Xo. The country star filed for divorce in Tennessee's Williamson County on May 18.



The divorce was a mutual decision made by Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, reported TMZ, and a private family matter. The couple have not commented on the reports of their split.



On June 15, Bunnie Xo (real name Alisa DeFord) shared multiple social media posts that appeared to allude to her feelings after the split, E! News reported.



In a TikTok clip, she lip-synced to Nickelback's song How You Remind Me. "It's not like you to say 'Sorry' / I was waiting on a different story," she sang along. "This time, I'm mistaken / For handing you a heart worth breaking."



On her Instagram Stories, Bunnie dropped an image of herself from a boudoir photo shoot, holding a pink lace bra in front of her chest. She captioned the post, "She's getting her sparkle back,” setting it to Metric's Help I'm Alive.



The filing marks a surprising turn for Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) and Bunnie. The couple have frequently celebrated each other's achievements publicly.



At the Grammys 2026, the couple posed together on the red carpet and shared kisses, as per People.



Jelly Roll thanked his wife during his speech after winning the award for Best Contemporary Country Album. The singer said that he would have “killed” himself if it wasn't for Bunnie Xo and God.



Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Relationship



The duo first met in 2015 at one of Jelly Roll's concerts in Las Vegas.



After dating for almost a year, the singer proposed to Bunny while on stage in Las Vegas. Later that same evening, they secretly got married in a courthouse ceremony.



Years later they returned to the chapel to renew their vows.



Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo had earlier faced ups and downs in their relationship. In October, Jelly Roll admitted that cheating on his wife early in their marriage was "one of the worst moments of my adulthood."



“I wish our story would've went in the way that it never had an affair, and I'm in way glad it happened, but man, I'm proud of who we are today,” he revealed on the Human School podcast.



In her 2026 memoir Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic, Bunnie said that in 2018, Jelly had cheated on her for 10 months. She revealed that they split temporarily after the incident but soon got back together.



In recent months, the couple had spoken about their desire to have a child as well as their struggles with IVF. Bunnie wrote in her book that they had found a surrogate and hoped to welcome twins into the family.



Jelly has two kids - daughter Bailee, 18, and son Noah, 9, from earlier relationships.