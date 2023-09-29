Can You Spot Arjun Kapoor In This Fam-Jam Pic Shared By Sanjay Kapoor?

Sanjay Kapoor shared this family picture. (Courtesy: SanjayKapoor)

The Kapoor family celebrated Nirmal Kapoor's 89th birthday with love and laughter on Thursday. How do we know, you ask? Sanjay Kapoor has shared a carousel from the family get-together on Instagram. The first frame featured his brother, veteran actor Anil Kapoor, and their sister Reena Marwah posing with Nirmal Kapoor. FYI: Nirmal Kapoor has four children — Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Reena Marwah. We can also spot Sanjay Kapoor's children, Shanaya and Jahaan, and Reena's son and daughter-in-law, Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala, in the frame. The adorable family portrait was clicked by Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor. Now, the question is — can you spot Arjun Kapoor in the frame? At least, we did. In another snap, Sanjay is seen posing with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor.

In the caption, Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “It's a mad mad mad happy family, Happy birthday mom, Spot Arjun.” Reacting to the post, Karisma Kapoor dropped red heart emojis and a sparkle emoji. Maheep Kapoor also left a bunch of red hearts in the comments.

Shanaya Kapoor has also shared a bunch of images from the fam jam. She wrote, “Swipe to add a family member.” While the first photo just featured Shanaya, Nirmal Kapoor, Jahaan Kapoor and Reena Marwah, the following slides featured Mohit Marwah, Antara Motiwala, and of course, Anil Kapoor. In the last frame, Shanaya can be seen goofing around with Khushi Kapoor's pet dog, Panda.

Maheep Kapoor left a bunch of red hearts in the comment section along with a small message reading, “Photo credit [hand raising emoji].” Antara Motiwala wrote, “Haha thanks Maheep Kapoor for the patience.” Kushi Kapoor dropped crying and white heart emoticons in the comments. Vaani Kapoor commented: “Haha so cute [red heart]”

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor missed grandmother Nirmal Kapoor's birthday celebrations. The sisters are in Paris.



