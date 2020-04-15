Coronavirus: Anupam Kher Urges People To Maintain Social Distancing

Anupam Kher shared this video. (courtesy anupampkher)

Anupam Kher, in coronavirus lockdown, has been sharing motivational videos on his Instagram profile. The veteran actor, who is currently at home due to the nationwide lockdown, has been actively spreading awareness regarding coronavirus. Adding to his series "Conversations with myself," Anupam Kher shared another video on his Instagram profile on Wednesday. In the video, he explained the dos and don'ts to be followed at this time of coronavirus so as to not fall prey to the virus. Referring to people's constant worry of getting affected by the virus, he wrote, "Shaq ki bimari aisi moksh pe swabhavik hai (Its normal at this time to suspect that you are sick). Sharing the video on his profile, Anupam Kher wrote, "Conversations with myself. In the times of coronavirus it is very natural to constantly feel the symptoms of this pandemic. But I think if we follow the rules of staying in, washing hands and maintaining social distancing there is a little chance of getting infected." Take a look:

Anupam Kher, like many celebrities, has been constantly urging people to stay safe using his social media. He keeps sharing videos where he speaks of the precautions to be taken at the time of this crisis. Take a look:

On the work front, the 65-year-old actor has a body of work that includes Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Naam Shabana, The Shaukeens, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge among others. He was last seen in the 2019 crime-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered where he shared screen space with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Anusmriti Sarkar.