Congratulations To New Parents Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough From Madhuri Dixit And Other Stars

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Jia via surrogacy. The actress announced the news on her Instagram profile on Thursday. Bollywood stars wished the new parents on social media. In the comments section of Preity's Instagram post, her friend Abhishek Bachchan dropped a heart emoji. Madhuri Dixit commented: "Hey PZ, Congratulations. Lots of love to you and Gene, hugs and kisses to Jai and Gia." Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Sooooo happpyyy and excited hearing this great piece of news my darling. Heartiest Congratulations my darling PZ, sending you Gene and the babies all my love." Sussanne Khan added, "So, so happy for you my darling Pree and Gene... Sending Jai and Gia soooooo much love." Dia Mirza wrote: "Congratulations." Rakul Preet Singh's comment read: "Omg! Congratulations.God bless." Nargis Fakhri wrote: "You're so cute." Neelam Kothari Soni wrote: "Congratulations to you both Preity."

Sharing the post on social media, Preity Zinta wrote: "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai and Gia."

The actress got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 and she moved to Los Angeles. However, she keeps visiting India. Preity Zinta is best known for her performances in films such as Dil Se, Lakshya, Salaam Namaste, Kal Ho Na Ho, Veer-Zaara and Dil Chahta Hai among many others. Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.