Comic-Con 2018: Aquaman To Predator, Hollywood Blockbuster Alert

Marvel Studios might be largely sitting out this week's Comic-Con, but the dearth of Avengers only leaves more room for other screen characters to take to some of San Diego's biggest stages.
On the Hollywood side at the granddaddy of American pop-culture events, here are some of the notable sessions heading this way:
- Thursday
Jodie Whittaker - the 13th Doctor and the first actress to assume the role - will surely be a big draw as BBC America brings Doctor Who to Hall H.
Space-screen anniversaries abound. Warner Bros. is assembling a 50th-anniversary panel celebrating 2001: A Space Odyssey, including stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood. And Lucasfilm will salute the 10 years since the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted.
For some early Hall H star power, Fox is trumpeting Shane Black's The Predator (opening Sept. 14) by bringing out such scheduled guests as Olivia Munn, Jake Busey, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Yvonne Strahovski.
- Friday
Such fanboy favorites as Joss Whedon, Felicia Day and Nathan Fillion will come to Hall H for a 10th-anniversary reunion of Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog.
Creator Robert Kirkman, his creative team and many of his stars will descend upon Hall H for a two-hour AMC-powered block of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.
Streaming services up the ante with Netflix's animated series Voltron Legendary Defender and Hulu's preview of J.J. Abrams's Castle Rock.
Laika animation head Travis Knight moves into live-action with his Transformers-spinoff Bumblebee, with director and cast members lighting up Hall H.
Marvel characters maintain a Con presence, with Marvel Television's Freeform show Cloak and Dagger, Sony's animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and the Tom Hardy-starring Venom movie to promote. - Saturday
Cartoon Network rock star Rebecca Sugar brings her smash show Steven Universe with some of its voice actors, to the Indigo Ballroom.
In the relative Marvel vacuum, just what might Warner Bros./DC tease? We're counting on an Aquaman trailer (with James Wan directing star Jason Momoa), Shazam footage and an update from the set of Patty Jenkins's Wonder Woman 1984 (now shooting around D.C.). Plus, we expect scenes from the forthcoming sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.
On the TV side, stars of the CW's Black Lightning have a second season to trumpet, and SyFy's Krypton and The Magicians have new seasons to tease.
Netflix aims to continue its creative roll with the launch of Matt Groening's next animated comedy series, Disenchantment.
