Comic-Con 2018: Aquaman To Predator, Hollywood Blockbuster Alert

Marvel Studios might be largely sitting out this week's Comic-Con, but the dearth of Avengers only leaves more room for other screen characters to take to some of San Diego's biggest stages.



On the Hollywood side at the granddaddy of American pop-culture events, here are some of the notable sessions heading this way:



- Thursday



Jodie Whittaker - the 13th Doctor and the first actress to assume the role - will surely be a big draw as BBC America brings Doctor Who to Hall H.



Space-screen anniversaries abound. Warner Bros. is assembling a 50th-anniversary panel celebrating 2001: A Space Odyssey, including stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood. And Lucasfilm will salute the 10 years since the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars debuted.



For some early Hall H star power, Fox is trumpeting Shane Black's The Predator (opening Sept. 14) by bringing out such scheduled guests as Olivia Munn, Jake Busey, Sterling K. Brown, Thomas Jane, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Yvonne Strahovski.



- Friday



Such fanboy favorites as Joss Whedon, Felicia Day and Nathan Fillion will come to Hall H for a 10th-anniversary reunion of Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog.



Creator Robert Kirkman, his creative team and many of his stars will descend upon Hall H for a two-hour AMC-powered block of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.



Streaming services up the ante with Netflix's animated series Voltron Legendary Defender and Hulu's preview of J.J. Abrams's Castle Rock.





Chilling trailers should be unspooled for two forthcoming Universal films: M. Night Shyamalan's and David Gordon Green's Laika animation head Travis Knight moves into live-action with his Transformers-spinoff, with director and cast members lighting up Hall H. Marvel characters maintain a Con presence, with Marvel Television's Freeform show, Sony's animated film and the Tom Hardy-starring movie to promote.

- Saturday

Cartoon Network rock star Rebecca Sugar brings her smash show with some of its voice actors, to the Indigo Ballroom.

In the relative Marvel vacuum, just what might Warner Bros./DC tease? We're counting on a trailer (with James Wan directing star Jason Momoa), footage and an update from the set of Patty Jenkins's (now shooting around D.C.). Plus, we expect scenes from the forthcoming sequel

On the TV side, stars of the CW's have a second season to trumpet, and SyFy's and have new seasons to tease.

Netflix aims to continue its creative roll with the launch of Matt Groening's next animated comedy series,