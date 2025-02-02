Comedian Sudesh Lehri Recalls Struggling Days: "Used To Make Tea, Sold Vegetables"

Comedian Sudesh Lehri rose to prominence after his participation in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3.

The actor, who made appearances in films like Ready, No Problem, and Great Grand Masti, recently opened up about his struggling days.

In a conversation with Archana Puran Singh on her YouTube show, Sudesh Lehri said, “I have done a lot of hard work when I was young. I have seen poverty. I have worked in small shops, used to make tea, I have worked in several factories, I used to make footwear. I sold vegetables. The rich don't have to lie, but being poor we often have to lie when money lenders ask for money. All this worked like an acting course for me.”

Sudesh Lehri's struggles lasted well into his adulthood.

He shared, “I have said this several times that I have worked really hard to be where I am today. When I started my career, I struggled so much that I became bankrupt, my house was sold. Everybody laughed at me. But, when Archana Puran Singh laughed at me, I made many houses.”

He was referring to his appearance in Comedy Circus, where Archana Puran Singh was one of the judges.

Sudesh Lehri also recalled the time he performed in Paris and was physically abused by a drunk man on stage.

He said, “I was singing in Paris and everything was going well until a drunkard came on stage, held my collar and slapped me hard. My mic fell off. It was very humiliating. I wanted to cry but my tears weren't coming out.”

After the incident, Sudesh Lehri vowed never to perform at weddings ever again.

"I started questioning everything ki kya kar rahe hai. I came home to my wife and told her that I wouldn't be performing at weddings anymore," he said.

With a career spanning more than two decades, Sudesh Lehri is known for his remarkable comic timing, energetic stage presence, and capacity to engage with a wide range of audiences.

The actor-comedian currently features in Laughter Chef Season 2, on Colors TV.