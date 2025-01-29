Archana Puran Singh Fractures Wrist On Set; Son Aaryamann Breaks Down

Archana Puran Singh was recently shooting for a project in Virar, Mumbai. Unfortunately, she met with a tragic accident on set, at around 5:00 AM.

She sustained severe injuries and was taken to Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital in Vile Parle, Mumbai, where she underwent surgery for a fractured wrist.

Archana Puran Singh shared a video on Instagram, sharing details on how the accident took place, and her family reacting to the same.

The caption read, "Jo hota hai acchhe ke liye hota hai... I'm trying to believe that. I'm fine, really, and staying as positive as usual. (bas ek haath se kucch bhi kaam karne mein kitni mushkil hoti hai, AB pata chal raha hai ). WATCH THE FULL EPISODE ON YOUTUBE. The link is in my bio."

She mentioned that her son Ayushmaan broke the news of the accident to his brother Aaryamann, who had a breakdown upon hearing the tragic news.

Aaryamann was further devasted upon hearing that his mother had some bruises on her face too.

Archana Puran Singh's husband, actor Parmeet Singh mentioned that the doctors had to put a wire through her wrist, to fix the fracture.

Archana further revealed that she was shocked and could not fathom how badly she was injured. She spoke about how there was visible swelling around her lips because of the fall.

She added, "I called Rajkummar Rao to apologise for leaving the shoot midway. I will be returning tonight because the production will face a huge loss otherwise."

The production team has said that they will reduce Archana's schedule time to 3 hours a day, and ensure she gets her rest.