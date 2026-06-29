Collin Gosselin's Cryptic Message For Mom Kate Collins Before Memoir Release

Reality TV star Collin Gosselin has once again drawn attention to his troubled relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin, ahead of the release of his upcoming memoir, In the Shadow of Eight. The 22-year-old, who became famous as a child on Jon & Kate Plus 8, shared a message criticising his mother through a post on social media.

Collin reposted a New York Post headline about Kate on his Instagram Stories that says “Kate Gosselin 'spiraling' ahead of estranged son Collin's bombshell memoir: 'She knows it's about to hit the fan',” and blurred her face, along with Hans Zimmer's Day One track from Interstellar.

That's not all, he also shared a comment from one of his followers, “What's done in darkness will always come to light,” which added more fuel to ongoing speculation about family tensions.

Collin Gosselin's allegation came days after a Daily Mail report claimed that Kate Gosselin was unaware that he was planning to publish a memoir about his childhood this year. According to a source, Kate has not been in contact with Collin since he was placed in a treatment facility as a child.

The source also alleged that Kate has not spoken to Collin for years and is now worried about what the book may reveal. The report further claimed that Kate cannot stop the memoir from being published, even if she wants to. Collin's brothers and sisters may also be surprised by the book because they were very young and may only know about some events through what they were told over the years.

Collin Gosselin's memoir, In the Shadow of Eight, is scheduled to be released on October 13. The book is expected to look back at his childhood in the spotlight and his experience growing up on reality television. It is also expected to discuss his relationship with his mother, Kate Gosselin, who sent him to a behavioural health facility in 2016. At the time, Kate had said the decision was made because Collin had shown unpredictable and violent behaviour.