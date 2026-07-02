Collin Gosselin Claims Mother Kate Sent Him Away At 11 After He Refused To Film Reality Show

Collin Gosselin has spoken about one of the most difficult periods of his childhood, sharing why he believes his mother, Kate Gosselin, sent him to a behavioural institution. He was 11 years old at the time.

Following Kate and Jon Gosselin's divorce in 2009, Kate received custody of their eight children. She later said Collin was sent to a treatment facility because of behavioural issues. Now, Collin believes there was another reason behind the decision.

He claims he often questioned why the family's reality show, Jon & Kate Plus 8, continued after his parents separated and said he no longer wanted to appear on television. According to Collin, speaking up and refusing to be part of the show created tension between him and his mother.

Speaking with US Sun, Collin Gosselin said, “We just got told that my dad left and he didn't want to be around and he was out partying and he was out with all these women and he was living his life.

“That's literally what she told us. I believed it for a while. And then I started, you know, and then I considered both sides. And even as a 12 year old, before I was sent away, I could start to consider both sides of things. I really could look at things in retrospect.”

“I was stubborn enough to question my mom. I questioned her about everything and that came before the rebellion of me not wanting to be on camera and be a part of her circus. But the questioning came. None of my siblings ever questioned my mom, not even my older sisters. It was me and I wanted answers.”

Collin Gosselin said he always tried to understand what was happening in his family and often asked his mother difficult questions. “I said, ‘What's really going on?' I said, ‘Why is daddy gone?' I asked about everything.” He wanted to know why they continued filming the reality show after the divorce, since he felt the programme was meant to include all ten family members.

Over time, he decided he no longer wanted to appear on camera and he believed that upset his mother. Collin also wondered if his refusal to film played a role in her decision to send him away.

He also believes it might have been to protect her public image or to make it easier to continue filming the show without his involvement. He added that he still has many unanswered questions about what happened.

Collin Gosselin further said he first thought about writing a memoir while he was living in a treatment facility. He explained that writing the book has helped him deal with his past and has been a healing experience for him.

His upcoming memoir, In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood, will be released on October 13.