Livia Giuggioli Calls Gwyneth Paltrow’s Israel Property Ad "Completely Unacceptable"

Colin Firth's ex-wife Livia Giuggioli has lashed out at Gwyneth Paltrow over her “unacceptable” involvement in a promotional campaign for a luxury real estate development in Israel.

In a video posted to Instagram, Giuggioli, environmental activist and founder of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, urged followers to boycott Paltrow after her appearance in an advertisement for a high-end residential project developed by Israeli real estate company Aviv Melisron.

“She was supposed to come to the farm in a couple of weeks' time on a tour, a soil-to-fork farm experience, and we just canceled her because what she did is completely unacceptable,” Giuggioli said in the video.

Giuggioli alleged that Paltrow's participation in Israeli real estate group Aviv Melisron's campaign showed support for actions she described as harmful to Palestinians during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Making an ad for a luxury condo is as disgusting as it can be for someone with privilege,” she said, accusing the actress of being detached from current events.

The activist further questioned whether Paltrow was unaware of the situation or deliberately ignoring it.

“How detached are you from reality? You're either so detached that you need to be canceled — because you live in another world — or you're actually a really, really nasty person Or you are stupid. Which three [are you], Gwyneth Paltrow?” she added.

She concluded by saying that the actress would no longer be welcome at her regenerative farming project, Quintosapore.

In the caption accompanying the post, Giuggioli wrote that while she does not generally support cancel culture, “in the case of @gwynethpaltrow it's the least we can do.”

All About The Controversial Ad

The criticism comes after the release of a commercial promoting 51 Park, a luxury 51-story residential development in Herzliya. The city is located roughly 50 miles from the Gaza Strip, which has been destroyed amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

Filmed in New York City, the advertisement features Paltrow beginning her day in a high-rise penthouse apartment before jogging through Central Park. The actress narrates her morning routine before revealing that her destination is Herzliya rather than New York.

“Who decided mornings should be so early? Even my coffee needs a coffee,” she says, as she stretches and changes into a workout set.

The ad then shows Paltrow jogging through the iconic park, with a voiceover saying, “Waking up for a morning run can be brutal, but it's a price I'm willing to pay. Because once I hit the park, pure energy takes over. It's hard to explain.”

Once the star returns to her apartment building, she changes clothes to head out for the day.

“There's a reason the world's most iconic buildings are by a park,” she says, referring to 51 Park's location next to Herzliya Park and Glil Yam Park.

The commercial concludes with images of the twin-tower development overlooking the Herzliya skyline, with Paltrow instructing her driver to take her to “51 Park in Herzliya, Israel.”