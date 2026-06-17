Gwyneth Paltrow,53, Soaks Up The Sun in Stylish Bikini On Italian Holiday

Gwyneth Paltrow is making the most of her summer getaway in Italy. The actress was spotted aboard a luxury yacht with her husband, Brad Falchuk, where she showcased her toned bikini look while enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine. The couple appeared relaxed and in good spirits as they spent time together along Sardinia's picturesque coastline.

In pictures shared on X, Paltrow looked relaxed while sunbathing aboard a yacht in a small white string bikini. At 53, the Goop founder went without makeup and displayed a glowing, sun-kissed complexion while lounging on one of the boat's benches. Her platinum blonde hair was worn in natural waves.

Falchuk, on the other hand, was also pictured shirtless in matching white swim trunks.

As per Page Six, the couple were guests aboard the yacht owned by Giancarlo Giammetti, an Italian businessman and a longtime friend of the late fashion designer Valentino Garavani.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk first met on the set of Glee in 2010, which Falchuk co-created while Paltrow guest-starred as substitute teacher Holly Holliday. Both were married to other people at the time.

Falchuk and his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik, officially divorced after 19 years of marriage in 2013. Paltrow and her then-husband Chris Martin famously announced their separation in March 2014. Following their respective splits, the pair began quietly dating the same year.

They made their first public appearance together at Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party and made it Instagram official in September 2015. Multiple sources confirmed that Paltrow and Falchuk got engaged in secret in November 2017. The couple tied the knot in September 2018.

They continue to co-parent Paltrow's children, Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, and Falchuk's children, Isabella, 21, and Brody, 19.