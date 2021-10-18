C'mon Monday, Kareena Kapoor Is So Ready For You

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Highlights Kareena shared a selfie on Monday

Her no-makeup look in the pic made her fans go wow

Kareena Kapoor can be seen sporting a cap in the pic

Kareena Kapoor kickstarted her week by sharing a stunning selfie on her Instagram profile and it drive away you Monday blues. The actress, who has returned to work after coming back from her Maldives vacation last month, looks every bit of gorgeous in her new picture. Going by the background in her photo, it appears that she clicked it by the swimming pool of her home. Kareena Kapoor can be seen sporting a cap and black swimsuit in the picture. Her no-makeup look made her fans go wow. Sharing the selfie, Kareena wrote: "Let's go Monday."

Check it out here:

On weekends, Kareena Kapoor and her family eat greens. Need proof? Check out the actress' recent Instagram story here:

Kareena Kapoor is married to actor Saif Ali Khan. The couple are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh.

Recently, Kareena and Saif celebrated their 9th wedding anniversary. She wished him on social media by sharing a picture of themselves from Greece and captioning it: "Once upon a time in Greece... There was a bowl of soup and US and it changed my life... Happy anniversary to the most handsome man in the world."

Kareena Kapoor, who has featured in films like Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine and Jab We Met, was last seen in Angrezi Medium, which also featured late actor Irrfan Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Pankaj Tripathi and Deepak Dobriyal. Her next films are Laal Singh Chaddha and Takht. She co-stars with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on Valentine's Day next year.