Citadel Teaser: Priyanka Chopra-Richard Madden's Series Promises To Be An Action-Packed Spy Thriller

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, on Monday, surprised her fans by sharing the first look of the much-awaited web series Citadel. Now, the actress has treated her fans to the teaser of Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. The clip starts with Stanley Tucci saying, "Everything you know is a lie. What you were was a myth. What you were was Citadel." In the next frame, we see glimpses of Priyanka, Richard Madden and some action-packed scenes. Along with the teaser, the actress announced the date of the trailer release. In the caption, the actress wrote, "Everything you know is a lie. @citadelonprime trailer tomorrow."

Soon after Priyanka Chopra shared the post, her husband Nick Jonas commented, "Let's go!!" while Varun Dhawan, who will star in the Hindi version of Citadel, dropped a bomb emoticon.

Take a look at the Citadel teaser below:

On Monday, Priyanka shared the first glimpse of the spy series Citadel and captioned it as "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair #CitadelOnPrime". Check out the post below:

The upcoming spy-thriller Citadel is created by Josh Appelbaum and Bryan Oh. The series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden as agents Nadia Singh and Mason Kane, respectively. The first season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 28, 2023, with the first two episodes.

Meanwhile, The Indian instalment of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK, features Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Also, it will have spin-off series in many countries, including Mexico and Italy.

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, she will also be seen in the film Love Again with Sam Heughan. It will release on May 12, 2023.



