Citadel First Look: Priyanka Chopra Is Next Level Badass. Watch Out, Richard Madden

Image was shared by Priyanka Chopra . (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Yes, the wait is finally over. We can't keep calm because Priyanka Chopra has just dropped the first look of the much-awaited spy series, Citadel on her Instagram feed. Dramatic, dark, and thrilling, the first glimpses of the new series by the Russo Brothers have already set social media abuzz. In a series of images shared by the actress, we see her engaging in some action scenes. We also see some pictures with Richard Madden which drops a hint of romance. Sharing the images, the actress captioned it, "First look at @citadelonprime via @vanityfair (sic)”. See the post here.

In the much-talked-about spy series, Priyanka Chopra plays the character of Nadia Sinh, an agent who is dead according to the files. The series will also be adapted into Hindi. It is being developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK of The Family Man fame and will have Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, earlier this month, shared an update about Citadel. She unveiled her first look from the series and wrote, “The mission is on (fire icon). We have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel.” See the post here.

Soon after the announcement, Priyanka Chopra extended a warm welcome to the actress. Welcoming Samantha to the "world of Citadel," Priyanka Chopra reshared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u (you) all."

Citadel will have spin-off series in many countries, including Mexico and Italy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan.