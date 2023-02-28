From One Citadel Star To Another: How Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacted To Priyanka Chopra's Post

Priyanka Chopra in Citadel. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Russo Brothers' next project Citadel, headlined by Priyanka Chopra is trending big time and how. The makers released stills from the show. "First look at Citadel on prime," Priyanka Chopra captioned the post on Monday night. In the comments section of Priyanka's post, Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped a comment. "Yassss," wrote Samantha along with fire emojis. She stars in the Indian version of Citadel, helmed by Raj and DK. The Indian version also stars Varun Dhawan. Meanwhile, Priyanka's The White Tiger co-star Rajkummar Rao commented: "Awesomeeeeee." Priyanka's husband Nick Jonas dropped fire emojis in the comments.

ICYMI, take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look from Citadel India chapter. "The mission is on. We have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel," read the caption on the post.

Varun Dhawan too is a part of the Citadel, India version.

Priyanka Chopra wrapped the schedule of Citadel and she wrote: "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel," she wrote.

Citadel is a science fiction drama created by the Russo brothers. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the series also stars Richard Madden in the lead. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video, but the makers are yet to announce a release date.

Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Love Again with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion and Nick Jonas (in a cameo appearance). The film was previously titled It's All Coming Back to Me. In terms of work, the actress was last seen in Matrix 4. The actress' next Bollywood project is Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.