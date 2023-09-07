To 'OG Dream Girl' Ekta Kapoor, With Love From Chunky Panday

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: chunkypanday)

Chunky Panday's special message for “OG Dream Girl”, producer Ekta Kapoor, is unmissable (More on this later). Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's Dream Girl 2 has minted over Rs 100 crore at the global box office. The film has been declared a hit. To celebrate the achievement, film producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a success bash at her Mumbai residence last night. It was a star-studded affair. While Ayushmann Khurrana arrived with his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, Ananya was accompanied by her parents Bhavana [Pandey] and Chunky Panday. Now, in his latest Instagram post, Chunky Panday has shared a throwback image with Ekta Kapoor. In the snap, Chunky Panday is wearing a satin shirt, and the producer is looking super cute in her grey casuals. The next photo was from the success party of Dream Girl 2. “The OG Dream Girl [red heart] [heart eye emoji],” read his caption.

A day ago, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video with some hilarious BTS (behind the scenes) moments from the sets of Dream Girl 2. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Dream Girl 2 says love you 2 #BTS #DreamGirl2InCinemas Book your tickets now! Link in bio #25AugustHoGayaMast.”

On crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Pooja ek tyohaar hai, Aapke pyaar ke vajah se ab 100 crore ke paar hai (Pooka is a festival, and because of your love, it has now crossed Rs 100 crore).”

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Dream Girl 2 1.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, “The comedy of errors and messy cross-connections between members of Abu Saleem's messed-up family and Karam's cash-strapped dad and supportive friend is marred by the writing. It [Dream Girl 2] never rises above the pedestrian. One does laugh at what is going on but for all the wrong reasons.”

Dream Girl 2 is the sequel to Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019-release Dream Girl. The first installment was also declared a hit at the box office.