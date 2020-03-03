Chunky Panday's Legs In Throwback Pic From 1997 Amuses Sanjay Kapoor

Chunky and Bhavana Panday in a throwback pic (courtesy chunkypanday)

Chunky Panday took a trip down memory lane and travelled some two decades back only to return with a stunning blast from the past. Chunky Panday shared a major throwback on Instagram, which is dated 1997. In the picture, Chunky Panday and Bhavana feature in a loved-up moment during what appears to be a trip to Chennai. The duo got married in January of 1998. "1997 Chennai diaries," the Saaho actor captioned the photo. In the throwback photo, Bhavana is super cute in printed separates while Chunky can be seen rocking nineties' fashion trends in an oversized tee and shorts. Chunky Panday's throwback memory got interesting reaction from the likes of his daughter Ananya Panday and friend Sanjay Kapoor.

Sanjay Kapoor, whose favourite time-pass is to troll Chunky Panday, wrote: "Hot legs. Don't get excited Bhavana, I am talking about Chunky." LOL. Meanwhile, here's what Ananya posted on her Instagram story.

Here's one more instance of when Sanjay Kapoor had trolled the Housefull 4 actor:

Lovebirds Chunky and Bhavana Panday often feature in adorable throwback memories, especially in their anniversary posts for each other. They are also parents to a daughter named Rysa. Here's how Chunky wished his wife on their 22nd wedding anniversary this year.

On the work front, Chunky Panday is best known for his role as Aakhri Pasta in the Housefull series of films. He made headlines for his villainous avatar in Prabhas Saaho last year. He was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman and also has a role in the upcoming Baaghi 3.