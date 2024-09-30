Inside Chunky Panday's 62nd Birthday With <i>Housefull 5</i> Co-Stars Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh And Others

Chunky Panday turned 62 on Thursday (September 26). The actor, who is currently busy shooting for Housefull 5 in Spain, rang in his birthday with his co-actors and the rest of the cast. Chunky Panday shared a glimpse of his birthday celebrations on Instagram. The montage video began with a group picture featuring Nargis Fakhri, Fardeen Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and of course the birthday boy. The clip then moves onto the cake-cutting ceremony, in which Riteish seems to be hiding behind Chunky Panday as he cuts the cake. Riteish goes on to stuff Chunky's mouth with the sweet treat. Then, there is a glimpse of Dino Morea hugging Chunky Panday. Next, there are images of Abhishek and Nargis feeding him some cake. As the film is being shot on a cruise ship, Chunky Panday's caption read, “A Birthday at Sea. The night of the 26th, guess who cut the cake and fed my face.” Reacting to his post, his wife Bhavna Panday dropped red heart emojis in the comment section. His sister-in-law Deanne Panday also shared some red hearts.

For the past week, Chunky Panday has been in Spain for the shoot of Housefull 5. The actor has been sharing regular updates with his fans on social media. He recently shared a group picture with co-stars Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, Dino Morea, Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez. They seem to be sitting at a table in an outdoor cafe. Other images in the post featured solo shots of Chunky as he wandered the beautiful streets of Spain.

Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in the comedy franchise. While the series often introduces new cast members with each sequel, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh and Chunky Panday have been the permanent faces of the franchise. The first part launched back in 2010 and also included Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Arjun Rampal and the late Jiah Khan. The other two installments had an ensemble cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, Nargis Fakhri, Asin, the late Rishi Kapoor and Zareen Khan, among others.

Housefull 4 released in 2019 and saw Akshay and Riteish with Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde.

Coming back to Housefull 5, the film is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The upcoming sequel will feature several new and old faces. It is set to release in 2025.

