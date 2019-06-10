Chris Pratt Marries Arnold Schwarzenegger's Daughter Katherine. See Pic

Chris Pratt shared this picture from his wedding album. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Close friends and family members attended the wedding Chris said on Instagram that the ceremony was 'intimate and moving' Chris Pratt was last seen in Avengers: Endgame

Hollywood star Chris Pratt has followed up the mega success of Avengers: Endgame by taking the next big step in his personal life. He married actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine at a ceremony in the presence of close friends and family members. According to multiple media reports and photographs that emerged online, the couple exchanged wedding vows at a luxury resort in Montecito, California.

It is the first marriage for Katherine, the eldest child of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, and the second for Chris Pratt, who had earlier wed Anna Faris and has a six-year-old son named Jack with her.

Jack too was present at his father's wedding, which also saw Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Arnold Schwarzeneggers' family friend Rob Lowe, apart from Katherine's siblings Patrick, Christopher and Christina in attendance, reports said.

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine, 29, were first linked together last June. They continued to be seen on dates, but they made their relationship official on social media when Pratt shared a collage last December.

In January, Chris Pratt shared the news of their engagement in an Instagram post. "Sweet Katherine, so happy you said 'yes'! I'm thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go," he had captioned an Instagram photo of himself cuddling up to Katherine.

Congratulations Chris Pratt and Katherine!