Chiyaan Vikram And Rishab Shetty In One Frame: The Perfect Crossover (Definitely) Exists

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty had a memorable encounter with Tamil star Chiyaan Vikram in Bengaluru on Tuesday (August 6). The Kantara actor shared his love and admiration for Vikram, describing him as a major inspiration throughout his journey as an actor. He also shared that he had waited 24 years to meet his idol. Rishab shared a series of pictures from their interaction on social media. On X, he wrote, "In my journey in becoming an actor, #Vikram Sir has always been my inspiration. After 24 long years of waiting, meeting my idol today makes me feel like the luckiest person on Earth. Thank you for inspiring actors like me, and wishing you all the best for #Thangalaan. Love you, @Chiyaan #DreamComeTrue (sic)."

Rishab Shetty is seen dressed in a floral shirt teamed with black cargo pants. Chiyaan Vikram, on the other hand, opted for a black T-shirt paired with denims. The duo can be seen wearing matching shades. In one of the photos, the actors are seen laughing their hearts out. Another snapshot was captured when they were clicking a selfie. A crossover we always wanted.

— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) August 6, 2024

ICYDK: Chiyaan Vikram was in Bengaluru to promote his upcoming film, Thangalaan, directed by Pa Ranjith. The cast and crew are currently on a multi-city tour to promote the film, with previous events held in Hyderabad and Chennai. Following the Bengaluru event, the team is set to visit Mumbai and Kochi. Thangalaan is scheduled for release on August 15 in multiple languages.

On the professional front, Rishab Shetty is currently filming the prequel to Kantara, which is expected to hit theatres in December 2024. Meanwhile, Chiyaan Vikram is preparing for the release of Thangalaan.