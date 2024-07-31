Chiranjeevi "Pushes" Airline Employee, Wanting To Take A Selfie. "Rude", Says The Internet

Chiranjeevi, who attended the opening ceremony at Paris Olympics, returned to the country with wife Surekha recently. A video from the airport has been doing the rounds in which Chiranjeevi can be seen pushing a fan (an airline employee) who wanted to click a selfie with him. The video shows Chiranjeevi coming out of an elevator and walking straight while the airline staffer clicks a selfie with him. A few seconds later, the staffer gets close to the superstar and tries to click another one. Chiranjeevi can be seen nudging him and leaving the premise. The video received mixed reactions from the Internet. While a section of the Internet argued for respecting the privacy of a star, another section criticised him for being "rude" to fans.

"Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans Airport," wrote a user. Another user wrote, "The ground staff accompanying him asked the man to step aside. Isn't it wrong of him to approach a man who just took a long flight and is accompanied by his family? There's something called civic sense, because Chiranjeevi is a good person, he just nudged him." A user wrote, "It's not like he travelled in economy like us, he came in business or first class or a chartered flight." Another user wrote, "Just because we like him we can't justify it." Take a look at the video here:

Last month, Nagarjuna posted an apology on X (formerly known as Twitter) after a video of his bodyguard pushing a differently-abled person went viral. In the clip, Nagarjuna is seen walking towards his car at the airport. We can also spot actor Dhanush in the frame. A few seconds later, a cafe worker attempts to approach Nagarjuna, but before he can greet the star, Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushes him, nearly causing him to fall. After the incident, Nagarjuna continues walking, while Dhanush looks back several times but does not interact with the fan.

Resharing the video, Nagarjuna wrote, "This just came to my notice ... this shouldn't have happened!! I apologise to the gentleman and will take necessary precautions so that it will not happen in the future !!" Take a look:

This just came to my notice … this shouldn't have happened!!

I apologise to the gentleman 🙏and will take necessary precautions that it will not happen in the future !! https://t.co/d8bsIgxfI8 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 23, 2024

Chiranjeevi was honoured with the Padma Vibhushan - the second-highest civilian award in India on May 9 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. The awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. On the special occasion, Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife Surekha, their children - Ram Charan and Sushmita - and Ram Charan's wife, Upasana.



