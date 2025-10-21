Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Nayanthara Celebrate Diwali Together. See Pics

South stalwarts like Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Nayanthara rang in the Diwali celebrations together this year. Chiranjeevi shared the pictures on his Instagram feed.

In the first picture, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh are seen posing for the cameras.

In another image, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting gifts to the actors' families. Nagarjuna was accompanied by his wife Amala Akkineni.

In another image, Chiranjeevi is seen presenting a conch shell to Nayanthara.

Chiranjeevi wrote in the caption, "Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, #Nagarjuna, @venkateshdaggubati and my co-star @nayanthara along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright."

The Internet reacted to the pictures instantly.

A user wrote, "Happy Diwali megastar family @ Venkatesh garula family laku."

Another comment read, "Three OG'S in one frame."

Another user wrote, "3 legends one frame."

Chiranjeevi hasn't specified if the pictures were taken at his Diwali bash or any other event.

Recent Work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. He will soon star in a socio-fantasy film named Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan as his co-star. Nayanthara and Chiranjeevi are starring in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Chiranjeevi also has films lined up with Srikanth Odela and Bobby.

This year, Nagarjuna starred in Kuberaa and Coolie. He has yet to announce his upcoming films. Venkatesh is yet to announce his upcoming projects and was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam this year.