Chiranjeevi And Pawan Kalyan's Brother Naga Babu Tests COVID-19+ve, Pledges To Donate Plasma

Naga Babu with Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan (courtesy nagababuofficial)

Actor-producer Nagendra Babu (popularly known as Naga Babu) - brother of south superstars Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan - has tested positive for COVID-19, which he revealed in a social media post. On his official Instagram, Naga Babu wrote that he is determined to fight the virus and looking forward to a recovery, following which he can be of help to coronavirus patients by being a plasma donor. Here's what Naga Babu wrote in his statement: "An Infection doesn't always has to be a suffering, you can always transform it into an opportunity to help the fellow beings. Tested COVID-19 +ve. Will scuffle and strife through this and will be a plasma donor."

Last month, Nagendra Babu's daughter Niharika Konidela got engaged to Hyderabad-based techie Chaitanya JV. The festivities were attended by Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Ram Charan (Chiranjeevi's son) and his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela were also part of the celebrations. Congratulating the newly-engaged couple, Naga Babu had written this for his soon to be son-in-law: "Dear Chay, everyone say that she is more like me in many ways than any. I believe in you that you will shower her with all the Love in the world. And also from today onwards, she is officially your problem."

On Mother's Day, Naga Babu shared a fam-jam photo, dedicating a note to his mom:

Naga Babu has featured in films such as ABCD - American Born Confused Desi, Mr. Majnu, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, Geetha Govindam, among others. He has also produced movies such as Naa Peru Surya, Orange, Stalin, Gudumba Shankar, to name a few.