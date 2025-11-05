Chinmayi Sripaada Hits Back At Troll For Taunting Her Over Sexual Abuse: "Vanish Into Thin Air In Delhi"

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who's vocal on social media about women's rights, clapped back at a troll who dug out her sexual abuse to pull her down in an X post. Chinmayi didn't let the comment go unnoticed and gave a befitting reply.

The Beginning

Chinmayi's actor-husband Rahul Ravindran said in one of his interviews that it was Chinmayi's choice whether to wear a "mangalsutra" or not. The quote became an X post later and has been doing the rounds on social media.

Explaining the quote, Chinmayi said, "He literally said it in some context on an interview which has become a tweet. The rage from the men calling him all sorts of abuses - I am worried for the women here truth be told."

Citing that quote, a troll wrote, "You couldn't save your a** when vairamuthu allegedly groped you but here you are worried for other women."

"Yes. Because getting groped and molested is MY fault. Why do men like you have to bring up my sexual harassment episode and my molester to prove some non-point? Just please vanish into thin air in Delhi so that I don't have to breathe it,"Chinmayi hit back.

When Chinmayi Called Out Lyricist Vairamuthu

During India's #MeToo movement in 2018, Chinmayi called out lyricist Vairamuthu for sexually abusing her during a concert in Switzerland back in 2005. She was removed from the South Indian Cine, Television Artistes and Dubbing Artistes Union (SICTADAU) after she came out in support of the women who had named Radha Ravi, president of the dubbing union.

Chinmayi married actor Rahul Ravindran on May 5, 2014. They had been dating since June 2013 and had announced their engagement in September 2013. They have twins, Driptah (a girl) and Sharvas (a boy), who were born on June 18, 2022.