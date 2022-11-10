Chinmayi Sripada Calls Out Sathish For 'Dress According To Culture' Comment

Chinmayi Sripada shared this image. (courtesy: chinmayisripaada)

Singer Chinmayi Sripada has called out actor-comedian Sathish over his comments on his co-star Dharsha Gupta's wardrobe choice at a recent event. Chinmayi shared a video, which is from the audio launch of Sunny Leone, Dharsha Gupta and Sathish's upcoming film Oh My Ghost in Chennai, and slammed him for defining the ethics and culture of a woman on the basis of her outfit. At the event, Sunny Leone arrived dressed in a green saree while Dharsha Gupta wore a blue outfit. Pointing at Dharsha Gupta's sartorial choice for the day, Sathish said that Sunny Leone, who is from Mumbai, has worn a saree but Dharsha, who is from Coimbatore, chose to wear a western dress. Sathish later clarified at the event that he made the statement on a lighter note and that he was only appreciating Sunny Leone for adapting to his culture. However, his comment did not go down well with Chinmayi Sripada.

Chinmayi Sripada, in a tweet on Wednesday, criticised Sathish for defining a woman's culture by her clothes. “I mean - To actually point at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn't dress according to culture. When will this behaviour from men stop?” she wrote and added, “It's not funny.”

Actor Sathish has not reacted to the clip or the singer's tweet yet.

See Chinmayi Sripaada's tweet and the video here:

I mean - To actually *point* at a woman and ask for mass heckling of a crowd by a man on a woman who doesn't dress according to culture.



When will this behaviour from men stop?



Its not funny. pic.twitter.com/HIoC0LM8cM — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) November 9, 2022

The audio launch of Oh My Ghost was held almost a week ago. Sunny Leone, as well as Dharsha Gupta, shared pictures and videos from the event on their respective Instagram profiles. Sunny, who was overwhelmed with the response she received from her fans in Chennai, wrote, “Thank you everyone for the amazing audio launch of Oh My Ghost. Can't wait for you'll to see it in theatres near you!”

Dharsha Gupta too dropped snippets from the event with Sunny Leone and actress Julie. The caption read, “Few clicks of our OMG movie audio launch.”

Dharsha Gupta, along with some solo shots of herself, thanked her fans for making the event “very special.” She wrote, “Love you all and thank you for each and every one who made our audio launch very special.”

Oh My Ghost has been directed by R Yuvan and co-produced by Durai Veerasakthi and K Sasikumar. It is a horror comedy.