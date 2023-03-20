What Uri Star Riva Arora Posted After Gifting Herself A Swanky New Audi

Image was shared by Riva Arora. (courtesy: rivarora_ )

Child actor Riva Arora, who is known for her work in several Bollywood movies, has amassed over 10 million followers on Instagram. This is clearly no small feat and to celebrate the milestone, Riva bought a new luxury car. Posing with the car, which appears to be an Audi Q3, the actress wrote, “I know I am late but finally celebrated my 10 Million Insta Family with my new gift Audi from Nisha Arora and Jyoti Wadhwa. Thank you so much. I love you guys a lot. Can't express my happiness in my words. Thank you my 10.6 Million Insta family for your unconditional love and support. Thank you @audi_mumbaiwest for such a great surprise and for making my day so special, specifically with the decorations. It's truly an unforgettable moment for me,” with a bunch of heart and smile emojis.

Replying to the post, singer Mika Singh said, “Congratulations.”

Riva Arora also recently shared the poster of her upcoming project Milenge Jannat Mein. The short film features her alongside veteran actor Brijendra Kala. Sharing the poster, she wrote, “It's hard to forget someone that gave you so much to remember. We might be away from each other but our souls are always connected, now & forever...Presenting the first look poster of my short film Milenge Jannat Mein.”

Recently, Riva Arora shared a video in which she is seen playing Holi at an event where actor Ali Mercchant was the DJ. “Life is like a canvas, and Holi is the brush that adds colour and vibrancy to it. Let's dance to the beats of the DJ Ali Mercchant,” she wrote, tagging the actor.

On the work front, Riva Arora is known for her performances in films such as Chhatriwali, Ur, and Mom, among others