<i>Chhorii 2</i> Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha Returns To Battle Darker Forces. Bonus - Soha Ali Khan

The trailer of Chhorii 2 has crawled out of the darkness and into our nightmares, proving once again that nobody fights like a mother protecting her child, especially when faced with ghosts that clearly didn't read the parenting manual on boundaries.

The sequel to the 2021 Indian horror hit ramps up the terror as it follows Nushrratt Bharuccha's character Sakshi, who now faces an even more harrowing battle against supernatural forces threatening her daughter Ishani.

The trailer effectively establishes a more intense atmosphere than its predecessor, taking viewers into unexplored underground caves where malevolent entities lurk in shadows.

Visually, the trailer delivers on creating genuine unease through its effective use of haunting imagery, from disturbing rituals to ghostly apparitions that seem determined to make Sakshi's life a living nightmare.

The cinematography appears to embrace darkness, using it to amplify the sense of isolation and vulnerability.

Soha Ali Khan makes an intriguing appearance as the enigmatic "Daasi Ma," whose role appears pivotal to the unfolding supernatural drama.

What elevates this trailer beyond standard horror fare is its emotional core - beneath the jump scares and eerie atmosphere lies a story about maternal determination and the lengths one will go to protect their child.

The film premieres on Prime Video on April 11, 2025, featuring a supporting cast that includes Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal and Pallavi Ajay.