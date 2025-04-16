Soha Ali Khan Exclusive: "Having A Young Daughter Growing Up In The Digital Age Is Worrying"

The Pataudi princess, Soha Ali Khan has a disarming individuality that has just the right spark to it.

Best known for her role in Rang De Basanti, Soha has dabbled in several genres with films like Dil Maange More, Tum Mile, and a Bengali film titled Antar Mahal, to name a few. But what has gotten viewers excited about her latest performance as the antagonist in the horror film Chhorri 2, is her seamless fit into a never-seen-before avatar.

As the trailer first offered a glimpse of her macabre character as Daasi Ma, we see bits and pieces of her transforming into a ghostly phenomenon, and then back to a rather clandestine presence with untold secrets of her own, and the looming purpose behind her existence.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Soha ponders over how an actor empathises with a negative character, the parallels between the reel and real-life stories on whether having a daughter is a boon or bane, and the many fears that she holds in her heart, being a daughter and a mother to her little girl Inaaya.

Soha On Empathising With A Negative Onscreen Character

Perhaps the most exciting factor about playing Daasi Ma in Chhorii 2 was that it was an alien personality to Soha.

Soha wisely says that there are many times when an actor cannot relate to a character that he or she has to play. And this was one such instant where she could not really connect the dots.

She says, "I think certainly in the character Daasi Ma, her look, addiction, costume, body language, and her value system is completely alien to me. What you have to do is to try and understand the backstory of the character. Why they have become the way that they have and what is the justification in their mind for their moral system?"

She adds, "My character Daasi Ma, is this high priestess of a cult doing heinous things. Especially to the girl child, right? Because that is what the film is about. So what is it that motivates her as a woman to do things like that? And there is a whole value system that this cult that she belongs to. She has been following this. If she doesn't do the things that she does, then the whole fabric of her society will crumble."

Soha reiterates that her process was simply to focus on how the evil rise from the good and the intention with which her character was propelled to commit such appalling crimes.

However, when it comes to her morale, Soha adds, "But of course, I never forget that these are things that are completely heinous and things that I would never do."

Soha On The Archaic Belief That A Girl Child Brings Bad Luck

Films like Chhorii and Chhorii 2 have the power to be the torchbearer of several difficult conversations surrounding female infanticide, child marriage, Sati, or even dowry. Some of these are still prevalent in the farthest villages in India.

Soha expresses deep gratitude for having been brought up in a family, surrounded by strong female voices who ensured that she gets to follow her dreams.

She says, "My desire to pursue higher education, to get married later in life, to become an actor, to live alone, to travel the world, to make the choices that I've made, people have been supportive and have been empowering in my life. You know, whether it's my family or my friends. They're generally very positive voices and very positive models when it comes to women empowerment."

Having said that, Soha believes it's the need of the hour to speak up and why a film makes her feel more strongly about such pertaining issues.

Soha adds, "I feel that very strongly when it's a movie. Like this for example, it makes me feel even more inclined to be a part of it. Not that a movie is essentially about spreading a social message. It should also be entertainment. And what I love about Chhorii is essentially, it is a horror film. It is a gripping story and a plot which also happens to have a social message."



"The Media And Paparazzi Culture Is Worrying Because I Don't Remember Having That Growing Up"

The paparazzi culture with a horde of cameras following stars every time they step out, has been a trend that refuses to die down. Especially with the growing interest in star kids.

It started way back with Kareena Kapoor Khan's first son Taimur, which to date, is considered a phenomenon unheard of. The craze to pump out extensive content banking on the Kapoor lad was only the beginning.

While stars understand being a public figure, and the keen interest of the audience to know more about their children, there is always still the looming fear of overexposure.

Reacting to the same Soha speaks up for herself who has a 7-year-old daughter Inaaya.



Soha shares, "I think growing up in the digital age and having a young daughter, so much pervasive social media, media, and the paparazzi culture is worrying because I don't remember having that growing up. Being photographed all the time, posting pictures all the time. Being a little consumed by what other people are doing and getting your sense of validation from other people, how many followers you have, how popular you are, there are still a few, and hopefully, years away from that when it comes to our daughter. But, I can see that is something that we're going to have to tackle in the future. And it does worry me."



Soha On Reactions To Her Chhorri 2 Look: "People Are Saying, 'Wow, You Look Different"

Not just the audience who are always intrigued by a fresh take or an unexpected performance, but Soha exclaims how she was also thrilled about the representation of her character Daasi Ma.

She shares, "I thought it would be so cool to explore prosthetics and the effects, lenses, play with my voice, body language, and just the attempt to levitate. The idea is to push the limits, be outside of your comfort level and make an impact. And it is making an impact and people are saying, 'Wow, you look different.' And I think that's exciting."

Chhorri 2 revolves around the fight of a mother to protect her 7-year-old daughter from a superstitious cult that put her life in vast danger. How the mother combats all evils, obstacles, and societal injustices, whilst the lives of her and countless other women continue to be at a high risk, makes it a tale to be heard for its deep-rooted messaging.

Soha Ali Khan steps out of her comfort zone and deep dives into a one-of-a-kind character that is a melange of good and evil. In this battle of choices, the conversation veers from onscreen horrors to real-life occurrences with women always having to face the brunt of it.