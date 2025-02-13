<i>Chhaava</i>: Vicky Kaushal's Historical Epic Set For A Smashing Opening Day Record In Hindi

Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, and helmed by Laxman Utekar, is all set to release in theatres tomorrow. The film has already recorded an astounding number of advanced bookings with over Rs 5 lakh tickets sold.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films, Chhaava brings to life the unforgettable saga of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

The film also had a grand music launch with the cast and the music maestro AR Rahman in Mumbai recently.

The impressive visuals in the trailer and the soulful music have created a wave of buzz among audiences.

Renowned film critic Taran Adarsh says, "The buzz for Chhaava is extraordinary! With record-breaking advance sales and massive audience interest, this one is destined for a powerful opening. Expect fireworks at the box office!"

Exhibitors are equally ecstatic.

Gautam Dutta, CEO - Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, says, "Chhaava is ushering in a glorious time for Hindi cinema, with an overwhelming response from audiences. We, at PVR, have already crossed Rs 3 lakh pre-bookings and counting, and we anticipate a 20-25% higher occupancy rate during the Valentine's weekend. The film's gripping narrative and grand battle sequences have struck a chord, driving incredible demand. Shows are filling fast, and we are adding more screenings to keep up with the excitement. The energy in cinemas is electric, reaffirming the audience's love for big screen spectacles."

The answer to whether Chhaava will rewrite history at the box office, will unfold tomorrow.



