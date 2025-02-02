<i>Chhaava</i>: How Rashmika Mandanna Taught Vicky Kaushal To Speak In Telugu

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their upcoming film, the historical drama Chhaava, which will be released in theatres on February 14, 2025.

The actors were recently in Hyderabad, to launch the first song Jaane Tu from their film Chhaava. It was at this event that Rashmika taught Vicky how to speak in Telugu.



Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram, to share a video from the Hyderabad event. He also thanked Rashmika for teaching him Telugu.

The caption read, "Meant every word. Thank you Hyderabad."

In the video, Vicky is seen addressing the crowd in Telugu.

He said, "Greetings everyone. I hope everyone is well. I am very happy to be here in Hyderabad today."

Calling Rashmika his teacher, Vicky said, "I hope everyone watches the film in the theatre on February 14 and supports us."

The song Jaane Tu has already struck a chord with the audience for its soulful tunes. It highlights the love blossoming between Maharani Yesubai ( Rashmika Mandanna) and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Vicky Kaushal).

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar. Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

It is an adaptation of the Marathi novel with the same title, by Shivaji Sawant. The film has Akshaye Khanna playing the role of the antagonist.

It also features Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juveka in pivotal roles.

The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by A.R. Rahman, and written by Irshad Kamil.