Chekka Chivantha Vaanam Trailer: Mani Ratnam's Tale Of Family At War Is Gritty

A still from Chekka Chivantha Vaanam. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Arvind Swami, Silambarasan and Arun Vijay play the warring brothers The film also stars Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh Chekka Chivantha Vaanam is expected to release in September

Trust Mani Ratnam to bring out a thrilling story for his audience which will keep you at the edge of your seats. The trailer of his latest Tamil film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (dubbed as Nawab in Telugu) released on Saturday and it swept the Internet off in just two-and-a-half minutes. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) is the story of three brothers hoping to take over their fatherSenapathi, played by Prakash Raj. But do they understand what it means to sit in Senapathi's chair? Divided by their lust for power and united by their family values, the three brothers struggle to prove themselves as worthy successors to their father's empire. But they have enemies within the boundaries of their home and on the outside too.

Dramatic dialogues and cutting-edge action sequences add to the trailer's strength. The misunderstandings and the effect it has on this family is intense.

Watch the gritty trailer of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam:

The film features an exceptionally impressive star cast including Arvind Swami, Silambarasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aditi Rao Hydari and Aishwarya Rajesh. Actors Arvind Swami, Silambarasan and Arun Vijay have been cast as the warring brothers.

This will be Jyothika's second film with Mani Ratnam after 2001's Dumm Dumm Dumm while Aditi Rao Hydari has worked in 2017's Kaatru Veliyidai with Mani Ratnam.

Chekka Chivantha Vaanam went on floors in February and it is expected to release in September. Extensive parts of the film have been shot in Serbia.